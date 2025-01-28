Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) The Police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked the sensational murder case involving an ex-service man here, revealing grisly details of the killing of his wife where he allegedly dismembered her, crushed her bones into powder and flushed down the remains in a toilet, all during a day-long 'operation.'

The woman was done to death by her husband P Gurumurthy (39), and the police described the incident as "rarest of the rare" and of "barbaric nature".

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Key Differences Between 7th and 8th Pay Commission; Major Changes in Salary and Pension Structure.

Rachakonda Commissioner Sudheer Babu said the man killed his wife and then cut her body into small parts, boiled them and later burnt them before crushing the bones into powder.

The accused left his children at a relative's house with an intention to murder his wife Madhavi (35). On January 16, he had an argument with her and later smashed her head against the wall due to which she fell down, Babu told reporters here.

Also Read | Guillain-Barre Syndrome Outbreak in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Admin To Make Special Arrangements in Government Hospitals for Treatment.

The accused later strangulated the hapless victim to death.

Seeking to cover up the murder, he cut his wife's body into small parts which he placed in a bucket. He then heated the water using a water heater, boiled the parts, and later burnt them on the single burner gas stove, the police official said.

After that, the accused crushed the bones with a stone roller into powder. The bone powder and small pieces of flesh were disposed of in the toilet, flushed with water several times.

The left over small bones (remnants) were kept in the household trash bin, intending to be disposed of later. To minimise the foul smell while burning, he kept the doors and kitchen windows open.

He carried out the grisly act of disposing of the body from 10 AM to around 6 PM on January 16. Later, he cleaned up the bathroom by using detergent and phenyl to remove any traces of evidence.

"I am not able to understand how a person can behave like this. It is ultimate stature of barbaric nature. Utterly, rarest of rare ways of killing a person," the Commissioner told reporters.

Scientific evidence was collected in the murder which would be submitted to court, he said.

Gurumurthy was employed as a security guard with a defence establishment here.

He had even accompanied his in-laws when they lodged a complaint with the Meerpet police on January 18. Police had registered a 'woman missing' FIR then.

Later, during police interrogation, Gurumurthy had told them he had killed his wife and dismembered her body, following which the investigation was expedited.

Gurumuthy is a native of Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. The couple have two children.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)