Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday assured the state Assembly that rejected applications under the Bagar Hukum (Illegal) scheme for allotment of cultivated land will be re-examined.

During the question hour on Monday, Byndur MLA Gururaj Shetty Gantihole inquired about the number of disqualified applications among those submitted under the Bagar Hukum Yojana and the reasons for disqualification.

In response, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda stated, "The Bagar Hukum Law aims to benefit the poor, and the government has to allocate land to deserving beneficiaries. Therefore, if any rejected or disqualified Bagar Hukum applications are found to be disqualified beyond the rules, they will be re-examined."

Regarding the reasons for the disqualification of Bagar Hukum applications, the minister clarified that only applications related to the sanction of Gomala land have not been disqualified. Applications submitted for land under the jurisdiction of town panchayats, municipalities, and city councils have been disqualified, as the law prohibits allotment of such land under Bagar Hukum.

He further explained, "There are strict instructions from the Supreme Court regarding the sanction of Gomala land. Bagar Hukum can grant land to applicants only if there is additional land available in Gomala. Further proceedings will be initiated after the declaration of the Collector. However, if there is no additional land, the sanction of Gomala land is not possible. Approval could lead to legal consequences before the Supreme Court and the High Court."

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda expressed regret over the misuse of the Bagar Hukum scheme, which was implemented to benefit the poor.

He noted instances where individuals have submitted more than 25 applications for Bagar Hukum land sanction, and even individuals who were minors in 2005 have applied.

A total of 9,85,000 applications were submitted under Form 57. To allocate land to all these applicants, 54 lakh acres of land would be required, a significant challenge given the limited availability of government land in the state.

Officials have been instructed strictly to refrain from allotting land to ineligible persons, resulting in the disqualification of many applications. However, the minister emphasized that applications rejected due to misinterpretation of the rules will be reconsidered. (ANI)

