Bidar (Karnataka) [India], July 3 (ANI): Amid ongoing troubleshooting exercise by the top leadership in the Congress in Karnataka following speculations about a change in leadership, Janata Dal (S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy has alleged that the common people are on receiving end due to a lot of dissident activities in the ruling party in the State.

The JD (S) leader further said that people of Karnataka were really frustrated with the Congress government and MLAs.

"Yesterday, CM Siddaramaiah had already told that he will be continuing his five-year term. Let's see what is going to happen. There are a lot of dissident activities taking place in Congress, but unfortunately, the people here are the sufferers... People are really frustrated with the Congress government and the MLAs..." Kumaraswamy told ANI.

On July 2, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he will fully support Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party high command's decision amid mounting speculations of a possible change in state leadership.

Addressing mediapersons, Shivakumar said, "What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don't have any objection to it, whatever the party high command says and whatever they decide, it will be fulfilled."

"I don't want to discuss anything now. Lakhs of workers are supporting this party," he further said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA BR Patil issued a clarification over his "luck lottery" remarks about Siddaramaiah stating that the latter was elevated to the top post based on his "mass leadership".

The clarification came amid speculation of a power tussle in the Karnataka unit of the Congress after the party formed the government in the State in 2023. Siddaramiah is the current Chief Minister, and DK Shivakumar is the Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier, Siddaramiah, when asked if he would remain the Chief Minister for five years, told reporters "Yes, I will, why do you have doubts?" he said.

"Are BJP leaders Ashoka, Vijayendra, our high command?. Vijayendra, Ashoka are BJP men, Narayanswami is also a BJP leader. Write what I said," he reiterated.

A day earlier, Shivakumar clarified that the discussions held during the recently concluded meeting of Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala with party MLAs were not about a cabinet reshuffle, but instead it was concerned with organisational aspects of the party. (ANI)

