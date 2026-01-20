Davos [Switzerland], January 20 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday participated in the Delivering Sustainability at Scale program organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

He shared the development, stating that he had shared his views on the possibilities of sustainable development.

He asserted that Jharkhand's vision on the matter is clear, which is not just to remain an exporter of minerals and natural resources, but to achieve value addition alongside sustainable development, job creation, and concrete changes in people's lives.

"I had the opportunity to participate in the Delivering Sustainability at Scale program organised by CII in Davos. In the program, along with other speakers, I also shared my views on the possibilities of sustainable development. Jharkhand's vision is clear--we do not want to remain just an exporter state of minerals and natural resources. Our goal is also to bring value addition along with sustainable development, job creation, and concrete changes in people's lives," Soren posted on X.

The Jharkhand CM stressed that he will make Jharkhand an clusive and future-ready state with all the opportunities related to tourism, green energy, and industry.

"By responsibly advancing the opportunities present in the sectors of tourism, green energy, and industry, we want to make young Jharkhand an inclusive and future-ready state," he added.

Earlier in the day, Hemant Soren informed that he will be participating in the inter-ministerial panel "Capital in Action: Scaling Energy Systems Through Policy, Finance & Regional Leadership" in Switzerland's Davos.

In a post on X, he said the panel will include high-profile participants, such as a former Slovakian finance minister and global business leaders, and will focus on policy, finance, and regional leadership to develop resilient energy systems.

"En route to the inter-ministerial panel Capital in Action: Scaling Energy Systems Through Policy, Finance & Regional Leadership, discussing with the Chief Secretary on positioning Jharkhand as a global player in energy security," Soren said.

"The panel will be attended by the Former Finance Minister from Slovakia and business leaders from across the globe, focusing on policy, finance, and regional leadership to scale resilient energy systems. Jharkhand remains committed to contributing meaningfully to the global energy transition," he added.

Founded in 1971, the WEF operates as a non-profit organisation. Recognised as one of the most influential business conferences worldwide, it aims to strengthen global economic growth through geopolitics, education and technology, financial policy, and investment. Along with India, nearly fifty countries will take part in the conference.

Meanwhile, a high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh, led by the state's Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, arrived in Zurich on Monday to participate in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The visit aims to position the state as a global investment destination as it pursues a USD 1 trillion economy target through infrastructure and technology-led growth.

The annual meeting in Davos features record government participation, including approximately 400 political leaders and 65 heads of state. Notable attendees include U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The forum also hosts leaders of international institutions such as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Bank Group President Ajay S. Banga. (ANI)

