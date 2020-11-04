New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was distressed to learn about the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad.

At least nine labourers, three of them women, were killed when a portion of a chemical godown collapsed following a powerful explosion in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning.

"Distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a fire that broke out in a godown in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured," Kovind tweeted.

Nine others were injured in the incident which took place on Pirana-Piplaj Road, an industrial area located on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)