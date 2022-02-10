Amaravati, Feb 10 (PTI): Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the authorities to ensure smooth reorganisation of districts in Andhra Pradesh by Telugu New Year's Day-Ugadi- on April 2.

The government has proposed to create 13 new districts by splitting the existing 13 and issued draft notifications last month inviting objections, if any.

The Chief Minister reviewed the process at a high-level meeting and told the authorities the reorganisation should not lead to chaos.

"Collectors and Superintendents of Police should start functioning from the new districts from Ugadi. Required buildings should be identified for setting up offices till new infrastructure is built. Identify lands and prepare plans for construction of new buildings in the new districts," the Chief Minister said.

The existing Collectors and SPs would oversee the administrative transition in new districts as well, as their experience would come in handy, he added.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to thoroughly look into objections, over the districts' reorganisation, if they were rational.

The officials told the Chief Minister that they would draft proposals for division of the Zilla Parishads considering the legal aspects and the policy to be adopted.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Home Minister M Sucharita, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other top officials attended the meeting.

