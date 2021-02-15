New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairperson Raghav Chadha announced on Monday that it has overcome the problem of water supply in the city in the wake of the Uttarakhand flash floods.

Addressing the media, he said the Bhagirathi water treatment plant is now working at 100 per cent of its capacity and the Sonia Vihar facility at 80 per cent.

"We treat the raw Ganges water which comes from the Upper Ganga Canal at Muradnagar and provides it to the citizens of Delhi. But due to the recent natural calamity in Uttarakhand, the quality of water had worsened. The water which we are getting is of very poor quality as it has a lot of dirt and other particles," he said.

He explained that the water quality is measured in nephelometric turbidity units (NTU), which is supposed to stay at 100. However, it had reached 8,000.

"To combat this situation, we have shut down the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant and also the Bhagirathi water treatment plant. These plants together provide around 250 MGD water per day," he said.

The closure of Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant had impacted water supply in south, east and northeast Delhi.

Chadha said NTU has been reduced from 8,000 to 960 at Bhagirathi treatment plant, and in Sonia Vihar it has been reduced to 1,000 NTU from 8,200.

On Sunday, Chadha had announced that flash floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli had increased turbidity of raw water fetched by Delhi from the Upper Ganga Canal to "unprecedented levels" which was likely to hit water supply in many parts of the national capital.

On Monday, he said enough numbers of water tankers were arranged to manage the situation.

He credited the engineers and officials of the Delhi Jal Board saying they have worked very hard to remove dirt from the water.

While the Bhagirathi water treatment plant will work at 100 per cent capacity, the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant, which produces around 140 MGD water per day, was running at 80 per cent capacity.

He said that the Sonia Vihar plant can start working at 100 per cent capacity by late on Monday.

Following a glacier break in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on February 7, flash floods in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers caused massive destruction of lives and property.

With three more bodies recovered Monday from the Tapovan tunnel, the toll in the Uttarakhand flash flood has increased to 54 and 150 others have remained missing.

The rescue operations are still underway to save those who are trapped in the destroyed hydel projects in the area.

