Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid an escalating row over his alleged remarks on the Constitution, accusing the party of misquoting him and spreading fake news.

Addressing the controversy, Shivakumar asserted, "I am a sensible, senior politician, more so than Mr Nadda. I have been in the Assembly for the last 36 years. I have basic common sense. I casually said there would be changes after various judgements. As per the quota for backward classes, reservation has been given. I never said we are going to change the Constitution."

The Deputy CM clarified his stance, refuting the BJP's interpretation of his statement.

"Whatever they are quoting is wrong. They are miscarrying it. We are a national party--it is our party that brought the Constitution to this country," he emphasised.

Announcing his next steps, Shivakumar said, "I will take a breach of privilege on this. I will fight a case. They are misquoting me."

He further accused the BJP of a deliberate campaign to mislead, stating, "The BJP always tries to misguide the country... They are peddling fake news."

This comes after BJP leaders launched a scathing attack over a statement made by the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister at an event on Sunday where he spoke about a bill that would provide a four per cent reservation to minorities and other backward classes in public contracts in the state and purportedly said that the "Constitution will be changing."

Earlier today, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded an explanation from the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha, regarding the Congress' position on reservation for Muslims, whereas the Congress chief said that nobody can change the Constitution.

Rijiju termed Shivakumar's statement "extremely serious", stating, "It is not our intention to disrupt this zero hour; that is why I am standing here because an extremely sensitive matter has come to our notice. One of the very responsible leaders of the Congress party who is holding a constitutional post. They have made a statement that they are going to change the Constitution to provide reservations in contrast to the Muslim community. We cannot take this statement lightly. It is an extremely serious matter we cannot tolerate, and this is an assault on the Constitution of India. I want a clear-cut reply from the Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) who is sitting in the House. He should make his position clear and tell the House as well as the people of India why the Congress party wants to change the Constitution to provide reservations to Muslims."

Leader of the House JP Nadda also added that it is in the Constitution that reservation will not be given based on religion.

"No one can change the Constitution that evolved under the guidance of BR Ambedkar," Nadda said.

Shivakumar's remarks sparked a massive row and drew backlash from BJP leaders over the Karnataka state cabinet approval of an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, which aims to provide a four per cent reservation in tenders to minority contractors. (ANI)

