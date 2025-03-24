Mumbai, March 24: Government jobs (Sarkari Naukri) continue to be a top career choice for aspirants across India, offering job security, benefits, and competitive salaries. With multiple recruitment drives underway, candidates can explore opportunities in sectors like railways, education, and engineering. From RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 to BHU Clerk and EIL Management Trainee positions, there are numerous vacancies to apply for. Meeting eligibility criteria and understanding the selection process are key to securing these roles.

If you are looking for the latest government job openings, now is the time to apply as deadlines are fast approaching. Whether you are a graduate, engineer, or aspiring railway employee, these vacancies cater to different qualifications and skill sets. Each recruitment drive follows a structured selection process, ensuring fair opportunities for all candidates. Scroll below to check the list of current government job openings and how to apply. Sarkari Naukri-Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for AIIMS NORCET 8, CISF Constable, MPESB Group 4, Bank of Baroda SO and Income Tax Recruitment - Check Deadlines and Details Here.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) ALP Recruitment 2025

The RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 9,970 vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) across different Zonal Railways. Candidates must have completed Matriculation/SSLC along with an ITI certificate in relevant trades or a Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile Engineering. The selection process involves four stages: CBT 1 (qualifying exam), CBT 2 (shortlisting for aptitude test), CBAT (computer-based aptitude test), and final merit list preparation based on document verification and medical examination. Eligible candidates can apply through the official Indian Railways website at indianrailways.gov.in once registration begins.

BHU Group C Junior Clerk Recruitment 2025

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications for 199 Junior Clerk posts under Group C. Candidates must be a Second-Class Graduate with six months of computer training or hold a Diploma in Computer Applications (AICTE recognised). Proficiency in typing (30 WPM in English or 25 WPM in Hindi) is mandatory. The selection process includes a written test, a computer proficiency test (covering MS Office tools), and a skill test to assess typing speed and accuracy. Applications can be submitted online at bhu.ac.in before April 22, 2025, with hard copies to be sent to the Registrar's office in Varanasi. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Indian Oil Invites Applications for 456 Trade Apprentice and Other Posts, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

Engineers India Limited (EIL) Management Trainee Recruitment 2025

EIL is recruiting Management Trainees (MTs) through GATE 2025 for Chemical, Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical Engineering disciplines. Candidates must have a full-time B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engg) degree with at least 65% marks and must have qualified GATE 2025. The maximum age limit varies: General – 25 years, OBC – 28 years, SC/ST – 30 years (relaxations apply). The selection process includes shortlisting based on GATE scores, followed by a Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) in Delhi. Selected candidates will undergo one-year training at EIL offices across India and may be posted at project sites in India and abroad. Applications must be submitted via recruitment.eil.co.in before April 7, 2025.

These government job opportunities offer a great chance to secure a stable career in reputed organisations across India. Whether you're aiming to work with the Railways, at Banaras Hindu University, or with Engineers India Limited, each position comes with its own set of eligibility criteria and selection processes. If you're interested, be sure to check the official websites for the latest updates and submit your applications before the deadlines.

