Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2 (ANI): DK Shivakumar, the Congress party's troubleshooter, on Thursday, took charge as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at the conference hall of the party's new building in Bengaluru.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote: "Today, on Pratijna Dina together with lakhs of Congress workers, I took charge of INC Karnataka and solemnly swore to uphold the Indian constitution and work unitedly with all leaders to serve the people of Karnataka and build a cadre-based inclusive Congress party in the state."

Shivakumar was appointed as the chief of Karnataka Congress on March 11.

Party leaders Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi and Saleem Ahmed were appointed as working presidents of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. (ANI)

