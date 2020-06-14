India News | DL-WEATHER  Mercury Hovers Near 40 Deg C in Delhi

Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 08:34 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Hot and humid weather prevailed in the national capital on Sunday with most parts recording the mercury around 40 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 40.8 degrees Celsius, which was a notch above normal.

The weather stations at Palam and Pusa recorded their maximum temperature at 41.4 and 42.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. 

Humidity levels oscillated between 40 and 82 per cent. 

Cloudy sky is likely on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 41 and 28 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. PTI GVS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

