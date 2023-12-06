New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) An enhanced interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been given to an acid attack survivor by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in northeast Delhi, a statement said on Wednesday.

The survivor, who is living with her parents in Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly forced to drink some chemical by her in laws in March 2019 as a result of which she suffered 15 per cent burns and her food pipe and stomach were damaged, said the statement issued by the Brave Souls Foundation.

She underwent multiple surgeries and was still being treated by Apollo hospital, it said.

"During engagement with the survivor, it was realised that she was completely unaware of her rights to seek compensation and despite so many years after the attack, she had not received even a minimum compensation in accordance with the Supreme Court judgement," the statement said.

The application of the acid attack survivor for increased compensation was considered by the 'Criminal Injuries Compensation Board' of northeast Delhi DLSA on October 31 this year, it said.

"The DLSA, northeast Delhi, considering her injuries granted a second instalment of compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the acid attack survivor through its order on November 10," the Foundation said in its statement.

The survivor was earlier provided an interim compensation of Rs 1 lakh on July 15, 2019, it added.

