Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI) DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore from a party administered trust towards relief initiatives in neighbouring Kerala.

To support the affected people in Kerala, Stalin said Rs 1 crore would be provided from the DMK Trust helmed by him, favouring the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

In a party release, DMK conveyed its condolences to those killed in rain related incidents in Kerala and extended its sympathies to those affected.

