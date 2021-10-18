Srinagar, October 18: Mobile Internet services were suspended in parts of the Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure on Monday. In Srinagar district, the areas where the service was suspended include Anchar, Eidgah, Qamarwari, Soura, Maharajgunj, Nowhatta, Safa Kadal and Bagyass.

In Kulgam district, it was suspended in Wanpoh, Qaimoh and in Pulwama, the service was snapped in Litter area. The mobile Internet suspension has come in the aftermath of recent civilian killings. Nine civilians have been murdered by militants in Kashmir over the last 15 days triggering fear, anger and panic in the Valley.

On October 12, a street vendor from Bihar, Virender Paswan was killed by militants in Srinagar's Eidgah area. The same day, owner of a reputed pharmacy, M.L.Bindroo and a taxi driver were killed. On October 14, a school principal and a teacher were killed in Eidgah area of Srinagar by militants. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 More Non-Local Labourers Killed, 1 Injured After Being Fired Upon by Terrorists at Wanpoh Area of Kulgam.

On Saturday, a street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two attacks by militants. On Sunday, two labourers from Bihar were killed and another critically injured in Kulgam district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2021 09:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).