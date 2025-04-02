Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday questioned the ruling DMK's intention in urging the Centre to retrieve Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka. Palaniswami asked why the DMK had not taken any steps when it was part of the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

"AIADMK has supported the resolution moved by the government to retrieve Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka. During Congress's tenure, DMK leaders were also Central ministers. At that time, why didn't they take any steps to retrieve Katchatheevu island?" Palaniswami asked while talking to reporters.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: When Will Eligible Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 2100 per Month? Ajit Pawar Gives Update.

"Today, DMK is doing politics as just one year is left for assembly elections. DMK only thinks about its family; they were never worried about TN fishermen. DMK was with the Congress alliance for 16 years, but they didn't do anything for the welfare of the fishermen," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution calling for the retrieval of Katchatheevu island, with unanimous support from all parties.

Also Read | Resham Kaur Dies: Sufi Singer Hans Raj Hans' Wife Passes Away at 62 Following Prolonged Illness.

The resolution was announced by Speaker Appavu, signalling broad bipartisan agreement on the issue.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the opposition, particularly Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami, who had earlier criticised the DMK for not raising the Katchatheevu issue during their tenure in power. Stalin rejected the opposition's criticisms, stating, "We can talk about this resolution now, please don't talk about and create old politics today."

He further questioned the AIADMK's stance on the matter, saying, "For the past 10 years when your (AIADMK) government was in power, what were you doing? Did you talk about this Katchatheevu issue? Even recently, you have gone to Delhi, but have you spoken about this matter?"

The Tamil Nadu CM also raised the issue of fishermen from the state being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy when they ventured near the island waters.

"Fishermen come under attack, and boats are seized. Union Minister for External Affairs Jaishankar said in March that 97 fishermen are still in prison. In 2024 alone, more than 500 fishermen were arrested, which translates to two arrests per day, and are punished with maximum prison time or maximum fine.

"Union Government should stop this and create a permanent solution for it. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government, I have written 74 letters addressing PM Modi and EAM. Every time I meet with the PM, I raise the issue. I once again emphasise that retrieving the Katchatheevu is the only solution. It has become a habit for certain political parties to make it look like the State gave Katchatheevu island. But the Union Government also speaking in the same manner is not acceptable. Union Government should amend the agreement with Srilanka, favouring our TN fishermen," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)