Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai on Sunday accused the DMK government of failing to fulfil the election promises it made in 2021 and alleged that the state has witnessed rising debt, worsening law and order and suppression of public protests.

In a post on X, Annamalai said nurses were protesting for job permanence, intermediate teachers were agitating for equal pay for equal work, and youths who cleared the 2013 Teacher Eligibility Test were demanding employment as promised by the DMK.

Instead of fulfilling these assurances, he alleged, the government was resorting to arrests of young protesters on a daily basis.

"The DMK has not fully fulfilled even the election promises it made back in 2021. Nurses protesting for job permanence, intermediate teachers protesting for equal pay for equal work, youth protesting to fulfill the promise of providing jobs to those who succeeded in the 2013 Teacher Eligibility Test--the DMK government is continuously arresting young people who protest every day demanding the fulfillment of the election promises given by the DMK. Amid all this, Chief Minister Thiru @mkstalin has formed a committee under the chairmanship of his sister, Mrs. Kanimozhi, to prepare the 2026 election manifesto. Apart from this, it has also failed to fulfill the promises made to the Nilgiris district," he said.

Claiming that Tamil Nadu's debt had increased to about Rs 5.5 lakh crore over the past four years, Annamalai said the burden of this debt had fallen directly on the people of the state. "This is the only achievement of the DMK government," he alleged.

The BJP leader further charged the DMK government with failing to ensure the safety of women, children, senior citizens and the general public.

He said the prevailing situation reflected administrative failure and erosion of governance standards.

Calling upon the people to vote against the ruling party in the 2026 Assembly elections, Annamalai said only the National Democratic Alliance could provide a safe and prosperous future for the youth and the people of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

