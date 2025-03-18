Chennai, Mar 18 (PTI) DMK ministers take great joy in "belittling" people from northern India, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai alleged on Tuesday.

The Saffron party leader posted on 'X' an alleged video clip of Tamil Nadu MSMEs Minister T M Anbarasan, in which he purportedly remarked on Hindi language and the status of those who had learnt it, apparently a reference to migrant workers from northern states.

In the video, the Minister purportedly asks, "Where are the ones who studied Hindi? Where are they? they are rearing cattle in my house; it is a truth and I am not joking." Anbarasan goes on to list the kind of jobs they do in Tamil Nadu and it includes selling 'pani puri.' The other jobs Anbarasan mentioned were construction work and carpentry. "If we study Hindi we too have to go to north India and eat pani puri," the minister says purportedly.

Though the video clip appeared to be filmed while Anbarasan was addressing a party event at a suburban location in Chennai, its veracity could not be immediately verified and the date of the event is not known.

In his social media post, Annamalai alleged: "DMK Ministers take great joy in belittling our brothers and sisters from Northern India, often forgetting our Tamil values and culture."

Further Annamalai said: "Having intoxicated the younger populace of our state with unrestricted liquor sales and easy access to drugs, the DMK should be ashamed for demeaning the people who have filled in the labour deficit of our state."

The NEP 2020 is not about Hindi like the previous educational policies released by the Congress party. It is about promoting all Indian languages, with emphasis on the mother tongue (Tamil) as a medium of instruction, and the opportunity for our government school students to learn a third language and foreign languages at the secondary level.

"The people of TN have realised this, and DMK should stop wasting their energy in spreading their defunct propaganda and spreading hatred."

