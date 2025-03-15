Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi strongly criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Union government's policies while attending an Iftar party hosted by the Indian Union Women League. She accused the RSS of not having contributed to India's freedom struggle and reiterated her opposition to the Centre's legislative decisions affecting minority communities.

Speaking at the Iftaar party, Kanimozhi said, "People from the Muslim community have fought for freedom in this country. They had gone to prison and lost their lives while fighting for this country. Show me one RSS leader like that. They (RSS) will take the name of one person who also came out from Prison, giving an apology letter. But they (RSS) narrate one story for that; I like that story very much. Everyone knows Savarkar came out of prison after giving an apology letter. But they (RSS) say he came out of prison on bird."

She further said, "This is a big example of a myth. This is only what they have done for the country. But seeing us, they criticise us as Anti-national and Urban Naxals. Even recently, the Union Minister has described us as uncivilised. We are proud that you say we are uncivilised because you don't know what civilisation is."

During the event, Kanimozhi also criticised the Centre's Triple Talaq legislation, stating that it was not for the welfare of Muslim women but aimed at criminalising Muslim men."When the Union Government introduced the Triple Talaq Bill, I spoke in Parliament saying you are not doing for the welfare of Islam community women but looking for all ways to send Islam community men to Prison. Because when Hindus or Christians or any religion leave their family they won't be imprisoned. But if Islamic community men did, they would be sent to prison. They want to create division between men and women in the same religion in the name of protecting us," she said.

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), she said, "CAA creates huge protests across the nation. This in many ways suppresses the minority Islam community and projects them as this country's enemies. Islam community people have participated in this country's freedom struggle." (ANI)

