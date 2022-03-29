New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): DMK MP Tiruchi Siva moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday seeking discussion on the hike in fuel prices and LPG cylinders.

"Kindly under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States suspend the Proceedings of the House on March 29, 2022 as listed in the Revised List of Business to discuss the unprecedented price hike in fuel prices and LPG cylinders which affects the lives of the poor and the middle-class people extremely," stated the DMK leader's letter to Secretary General, Rajya Sabha.

For the seventh time in over a week, the prices of petrol and diesel on Tuesday witnessed a hike.

In Delhi, petrol will cost Rs 100.21 per litre today, while diesel would cost Rs 91.47 per litre. As for Mumbai, with an increase of 85 paise and 75 paise in petrol and diesel prices, they now cost Rs 115.04 and Rs 99.25 per litre respectively.

Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. (ANI)

