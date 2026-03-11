New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): DMK MP Kanimozhi along with party MPs Selvaganapathy and T Sumathy and Thamizhachi Thangapandian on Wednesday submitted a letter written by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Parliament.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has written to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking reconsideration of provisions in the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026.

He raised concerns that the proposed cap on gas supply to power plants, based on recent average consumption, may not reflect seasonal demand and could affect electricity generation during peak summer months. The Chief Minister suggested instead linking gas allocation to consumption during the same period as the previous year.

Additionally TN CM has mentioned that due to the expected shift from gas to electricity for commercial users and hotels, it is important to meet the peak electricity demand during the summer season.

Meanwhile, government on Wednesday said domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on Wednesday.

Government said for non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.The remarks were made at an inter-ministerial briefing was held on the recent developments in West Asia was organised at the National Media Centre today.

For non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions, ministry official said.The current price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 913 after a recent Rs 60 increase. For PMUY beneficiaries the price remains Rs 613 per cylinder. (ANI)

