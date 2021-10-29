Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami on Friday asked DMK functionaries in the local bodies to stop intimidating government officials and police.

He alleged that the DMK members elected in the civic bodies election were indulging in "anarchy and intimidating" the government officials and police in order to "push their agenda."

"The elected representatives are indulging in anarchy and are intimidating the government officials and police on tender violation," Palaniswami, who is the leader of the opposition in the Assembly, said in a statement here.

The latest instance was the case of a block development officer in Mayiladuthurai district who has sought 60 days leave from the district collector as he was threatened by a chairman, Palaniswami claimed.

"We had petitioned the Governor on the murder of democracy during the conduct of the local bodies elections in Tamil Nadu, recently, and had then said the DMK members were indulging in atrocities," he said.

"I urge the DMK to stop the anarchic trend of intimidating the government officials and police," he said.

