New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday accused the DMK of using delimitation and NEP's three-language formula to gain political benefits in the 2026 elections.

Speaking to ANI, Surya said, "The drama being enacted by the DMK, whether on the issue of delimitation or imposition of Hindi, should be seen through the prism of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. It is being done to divert the attention of the people of Tamil Nadu from the real issues of lack of development and rampant corruption under the DMK rule."

"The Government of India and Home Minister Amit Shah have repeatedly assured the people of the country, especially all the southern states, that no southern state will suffer adversely due to delimitation. Despite these repeated assurances, the DMK is only trying to create a sense of fear to gain political benefits in the 2026 elections, people will reject their agenda," he added.

Earlier today, DMK MPs Kanimozhi, T Siva, along with party MPs, held a protest on the issue of delimitation, in Parliament House premises.

Speaking to the media, Kanimozhi said, "Our leader, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, has been raising this concern about delimitation and its potential impact on states that have controlled their population. So we want fair delimitation, and we want the central government to clarify, but they have only confused us"

DMK MP T Siva said that they are continuing their protest for a fair delimitation exercise, as approximately seven states will be affected by it.

He said, "Tamil Nadu is insisting on fair delimitation. Around 7 states will be affected by this but there has been no response from the government yet. That is why we are continuing our protest demanding fair delimitation."

The State government has locked horns with the Central government over the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the delimitation exercise.

At the heart of the controversy is the NEP's three-language formula, which Tamil Nadu fears will impose Hindi on the state. Chief Minister MK Stalin argued that the policy prioritizes Hindi over regional languages, undermining the state's autonomy and linguistic diversity. (ANI)

