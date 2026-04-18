Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday alleged corruption and "family rule" under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu and expressed confidence that the NDA alliance would form the next government in the state after the Assembly election results on May 4.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Ooty, Goyal said, "On May 4, a new government will serve the people of Tamil Nadu. The corruption of the Stalin family--this one-family rule--is full of corruption in liquor and land."

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He further alleged that bribery had become widespread in the state.

"If young men and women want a government job in Tamil Nadu today, they have to pay bribes. This is unacceptable to the people, and they will never accept someone who is anti-Tamil culture, anti-Tamil women, and promotes bribery. We do not accept Udhayanidhi Stalin as the future Chief Minister candidate of the DMK," he said.

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Criticising Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Goyal alleged that the appointment of Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister reflected dynastic politics.

"This one-family rule is full of corruption and bad governance and will go. The NDA, led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), BJP, PMK, AMMK, and other partners, are working like one family to serve the people," he said.

Expressing confidence about the electoral outcome, he added, "Victory is certain. Victory will be ours. People will not forget the bad governance and corruption of the DMK."

Meanwhile, following his arrival in Ooty, Goyal's helicopter was inspected by an Election Flying Squad after landing at a helipad as part of routine election monitoring. No cash or valuables were found during the search.

According to sources, Goyal arrived to meet industry representatives, community leaders, small tea farmers and factory owners in support of BJP candidate Bhojarajan from the Udupi Assembly constituency. He was received at the helipad by party leaders and alliance members.

Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)