Patna, Jul 16 (PTI) Delhi Metro chief Vikas Kumar on Saturday inspected multiple construction sites of the Patna Metro, including at Gandhi Maidan and the Patna Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

Kumar on Friday had reviewed the progress of the Patna Metro project which is being executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

He inspected the construction activities going on at the underground section of the Patna Metro Rail Project On Saturday.

During the inspection, Kumar visited the construction sites at Gandhi Maidan, PMCH, Patna University and Moin-ul Haq Stadium, officials said.

Daljeet Singh, Director, Works, DMRC and other senior officials were also present.

Patna Metro is currently under construction in the old city, a flagship project whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, 2019.

Kumar is currently visiting Patna, his first to the PMRC site since he took charge as the new DMRC chief on April 1.

On Saturday, he again reviewed the progress of the project, and discussed the issues pertaining to the construction of Patna Metro.

He instructed officers at the site to expedite the process of work and ensure the quality work along with taking all measures for safety and environmental protection, officials said.

The DMRC MD also expressed concern for comfort and convenience of the residents and commuters on road, near construction sites. He directed that necessary action for diversion or widening of road, provision of railing etc, be taken before putting barricades and starting work so that people do not feel any discomfort, officials said.

The 31 km-long Patna Metro rail project, comprising Danapur-Mithapur-Khemni Chak corridor (Line-1) and Patna Railway Station-Pataliputra Bus Terminal corridor (Line-2), is expected to benefit over a million passengers from the Bihar capital and will also reduce the number of vehicles and ease congestion, the DMRC had earlier said.

The DMRC is working on the Patna Metro project aimed at decongesting the city using a mass rapid transit network for the first time.

Officials recently had said that as part of the PMRC project, two depots were initially planned, however, now, only one depot near Pataliputra Bus Terminal, will be built.

Patna Metro's planned station at PMCH, originally proposed to be built on an elevated structure, will now be constructed underground, and two gates for exit or entry would be located inside the campus of the institution which is undergoing a major infrastructure revamp, officials had said early April.

