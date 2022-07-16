Vijaywada, July 16: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old youth was arrested on Friday for attacking a girl and her family members with a knife at her home in Movva of Krishna district on Thursday night. The accused was identified as Nagadesi Joel, a resident of Machilipatnam, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the accused had feelings for the girl and used to harass her. When the girl told her family about this, they reprimanded him. Due to this, he developed a grudge against the girl and hatched a plan to attack her. On late Thursday night, he entered the girl's house and attacked her sister when she resisted him. Later he attacked the girl and her mother. Karnataka Horror: Bengaluru Man Throws Acid on Colleague for Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Third Such Attack in 2 Months.

Cops registered a case against the accused and arrested him on Friday. Reported, the victims sustained injuries on their hands and are undergoing treatment.

