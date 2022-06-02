New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) A documentary film on the challenges faced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation during the expansion work done under Ph-III of the network, has been selected for screening at the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival, officials said on Thursday.

The film will be screened on June 3 under the Indian Panorama section.

"Rails in Reels! The Delhi Metro's documentary film "Surmounting Challenges" based on DMRC's Phase 3 construction work will be screened at the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival tomorrow, that is, on 3rd June 2022 at 11:30 am under the Indian Paranoma section," the Delhi Metro tweeted.

The film produced by the DMRC, was in 2021 selected in the Indian Panorama section of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa.

The 28-minute non-feature film deals with the various construction-related challenges faced by the DMRC during its third phase of expansion.

In Phase-III, the corporation constructed about 190 km of new lines, and had to encounter innumerable challenges, such as construction in the congested localities of old Delhi, route passing through extremely busy road intersection at Ashram, and constructing Delhi Metro's deepest station at Hauz Khas, according to a statement issued by the DMRC.

Extensive shooting of the various locations along with retrieval of relevant archival footage had to be done to make the film a reality, the Delhi Metro had earlier said.

The film is available on DMRC's official YouTube channel.

The DMRC network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram).

