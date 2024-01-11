Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 11 (ANI): In reaction to the Congress turning down the invitation to Lord Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha event, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that he does not expect much from them as they are known for taking "anti-Hindu stand".

"They (Congress) take anti-Hindu stand, insult Hindus...and had even put affidavits questioning the existence of Lord Ram in the Supreme Court. So I do not expect much from the Congress party because they repeatedly take anti-Hindu stand," the Union Minister said.

Attacking the Congress for indulging in appeasement politics and taking a pseudo-secular stand on various issues, Reddy said, "The Congress party has always indulged in appeasement politcs, they take a pseudo-secular stand and focus on vote bank politics."

Clarifying that the event at Ayodhya is not a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event but that of Lord Shri Ram which marks an end to a 500-year-long struggle and a temple that has been constructed on the direction of the Supreme Court.

"We will never invite Congress leaders to our BJP event, even if they want to come. But what is taking place in Ayodhya is not an event of the Bharatiya Janata Party, but of Lord Shri Ram. It is an event to mark the end of 500 years of struggle. And it is an event of a Mandir that has been constructed after the Supreme Court's direction," the Telangana BJP chief said.

"The January 22 event in Ayodhya is not of the BJP or the RSS but that of 140 crore Indians, of all Hindus," he added.

The senior BJP leader said that the Congress party suffers from insecurity and hence the party "boycotts" every event, be it the Parliament, the Election Commission or important meeting like the GST Council.

"There is an insecurity in the Congress and hence they speak against the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, boycott the Parliament, Election Commission, GST meeting, and all meeting on developmental issues."

Reddy said that majority of Indians have boycotted the Congress and in coming time, they will completely boycott the party.

"90 per cent of Indians have boycotted the Congress. Even today they do not realise that. In the coming days, Indians will completely boycott the Congress family and the Congress party," he said.

The Congress turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, scheduled later this month in Ayodhya, on Wednesday, calling it an event of the BJP and the RSS.

The senior Congress leaders--Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--have 'declined' the invitation for the grand event in Ayodhya, the party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement. In reaction to this, the BJP has launched a no-holds-barred attack on the opposition party. (ANI)

