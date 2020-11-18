Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Mumbai police on Wednesday rescued a four-month-old infant who was kidnapped from a road-side slum in Juhu and arrested three people, including a doctor hailing from Telangana.

"On the night of November 11, a doctor from Telangana, namely Mohammad Nasruddin kidnapped the child from Mumbai and sold it to a couple in Telangana for Rs 4 lakh," a police release said.

Also Read | UPSEE Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2020 Declared by APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University; Candidate Can Check Results on Upsee.nic.in.

The release said there was no eye-witness but investigation based on CCTV footage from the area and interrogation of auto-rickshaw drivers from the area lead to the accused.

"Juhu police had formed a team of 25 people in the case and investigated around 250 CCTV footages of the surrounding streets and shops and interrogated close to 50 auto-rickshaw drivers and uncovered the conspiracy," the release said.

Also Read | Delhi Govt to Set Up a High-Tech Business Park at Rani Khera in 150-Acres Land.

It added that along with the doctor, two auto-rickshaw drivers - Ramesh Vyankat and Mahesh Dhamaiya Ditti - have also been arrested. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)