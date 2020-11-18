Lucknow, November 18: The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) fourth round of seat allotment results 2020 were declared by Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Wednesday. Candidates can check the UPSEE round 4 seat allotment results on the official website - upsee.nic.in. The UPSEE was conducted for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Candidates can also check the result from AKTU website. They are required to have their UPSEE roll numbers and passwords. There will be six rounds of UPSEE seat allotment counselling. The process will till December 5. The result for the last two rounds of counselling will be announced on November 30 and December 5 respectively, reported Hindustan Times. UPSEE Result 2020 Declared by Abdul Kalam Technical University, Know How to Check Marks at upsee.nic.in.

Follow below Mentioned Steps to Check Result:

Candidates are required to visit official website - upsee.nic.in.

Click on the link - “Allotment Result Round 4”.

Candidates are required to enter their details on a new page appeared.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download the result and take print out for future reference.

Students named in the list of the fourth round of counselling will have to confirm their admission and are required to pay fees online. Candidates are allotted seats on the basis of the ranks obtained in UPSEE. Eligible candidates are required to produce their educational qualifications for verification and admission.

