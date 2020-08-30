Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI) A doctor has allegedly raped a 28 -year old nurse of a state-run hospital in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district in Telangana, police said on Sunday.

In a complaint filed on Saturday, the nurse alleged the doctor, aged around 32 and working on contract basis at the hospital, raped her at her house on August 24, a police official said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till September 30, Here Are The Full Guidelines.

The woman was also allegedly threatened and beaten up by the doctor, police said adding they have registered a case under relevant IPC sections against the doctor and investigations were on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)