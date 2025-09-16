New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): In line with the government's initiative to institutionalize Swachhata and minimize pendency in government offices, the Department of Health & Family Welfare (DoHFW), under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, along with its Central Government Hospitals, Subordinate Offices, Attached Offices, Autonomous Bodies and CPSUs, have been actively participating in the Special Campaigns since the year 2021.

From November 2024 to August 2025, DoHFW reviewed 29,845 files and weeded out 19,761 files. In addition, 35,435 public grievances and associated 2,957 appeals, 255 MP References, 22 Parliamentary Assurances and 16 State Government References were disposed off, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. A total of 1,437 cleanliness campaigns were also conducted, leading to disposal of scrap material worth Rs 29.96 lakh and 16,352 square feet of space. These efforts have created a healthier workplace environment, better record management and contributed to better space management and revenue generation.

The preparatory phase of 'Special Campaign 5.0' began on September 15 and will continue until September 30. During this phase, DoHFW will assess pendency in selected parameters, mobilise ground staff, finalise campaign sites, review records, plan space management, and identify scrap materials for disposal.

The implementation phase is scheduled from October 2 to October 31, 2025, with special focus on e-waste disposal. DoHFW reiterated its commitment to creating cleaner, efficient government workplaces and enhancing public service delivery and citizen experience.

