Thane, Sep 24 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday attacked the Maharashtra government over the law and order situation in view of the gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in Dombivali in Thane district some days ago, and said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should set things right in the state before commenting about other parts of the country.

Crimes against women were on the rise in the state but a suggestion by the opposition that the issue be discussed at length by all parties was not accepted by the CM, he alleged.

Manpada police station, under whose jurisdiction the crime was perpetrated, should be split into two for the sake of better policing, Darekar, the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council, said.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times over a period of eight months in Thane district. The alleged incidents took place at different locations, including Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale, between January 29 and September 22 this year. The victim has named 33 accused, police have said. PTI COR

