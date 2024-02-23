Ranchi, Feb 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Friday said he was unsure about the feasibility of farmers' demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

His remark came against the backdrop of the ongoing agitation by thousands of farmers at the borders of Punjab and Haryana, where they are advocating for various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP for crops.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates and Schedule Likely To Be Announced on March 13 and 14.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme at Raj Bhavan, the governor expressed his uncertainty regarding the feasibility of ensuring MSP through legislation.

He said, "I don't know how feasible it is to ensure MSP through a law. Then, everybody will want MSP for their products. I don't know how feasible is their (farmers) demand."

Also Read | Delhi High Court Dismisses Mahua Moitra's Plea Alleging ED Leaked Confidential Information to Media in FEMA Case.

Radhakrishnan remarked that he failed to comprehend why the agitation frequently originates from Punjab.

He said, "Narendra Modi is the first PM in the country who has given pension to farmers. He has almost doubled the support price of so many crops."

On the use of force on farmers, he said the government has to govern. "Government is not only for the agitators. It is also for every common citizen. When they are coming in large numbers, blocking traffic and entering from one state to another, the government has to take steps."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)