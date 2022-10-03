New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): RJD leader Manoj Jha hit out at Prashant Kishor on Monday over his remark that "nothing has changed" in Bihar since 1990, saying the political strategist was raising unimportant issues but silent on pressing issues like granting special status to Bihar.

Jha, also a Rajya Sabha MP, told ANI that he thought Kishor would raise the issue of the central government's repeated denials to give special status to Bihar. "Instead, he is appearing to raise issues that are not important and silent on those he should speak on."

"I don't need to understand rocket science to understand Prashant Kishor's script," he added.

Kishor, who launched his stat-wide padyatra from West Champaran district on Sunday, attacked all political parties that have ruled Bihar, saying the state has not changed since 1990. He said people here are bound to migrate to other states in search of employment.

"To understand Bihar, you need to analyze it first," Jha said.

"When Jharkhand was separated, what did Bihar get after that? The foundation of our industry was strong because of Jharkhand. Why did the government not provide special status to Bihar after the separation of Jharkhand? Why a special package was not given? And why the prime minister is silent even after the announcement? I am warning, Bihar is sitting on a volcano," Jha added.

He said the human resource supplied by Bihar is needed by all but no one is interested in investing to employ this capital within the state. "This is on the agenda of our Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister," he added.

Kishor had said, "In 1990, Bihar was the poorest and most backward and in 2022 it still remains the same. People here are bound to migrate to other states." (ANI)

As part of his 'Jan Suraj' campaign, Kishor launched his padyatra on October 2 from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram, from where Gandhi launched his first Satyagraha movement in 1917. (ANI)

