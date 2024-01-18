Dehradun, Jan 18 (PTI) Doon University Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal's tenure was extended on Thursday for six months.

An order to this effect was issued by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh.

Her tenure was coming to an end on Thursday.

It has been extended for the next six months or until the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor of the University (whichever happens earlier), the order said.

Dangwal is also a member of the state government-appointed panel to draft the Uniform Civil Code.

