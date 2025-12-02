New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has mandated the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi application in all mobile handsets manufactured or imported in India, a press release from the Ministry of Communication said.

The DoT has issued directions to ensure that the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application is readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted. For devices that have already been manufactured and are currently in sales channels across the country, manufacturers and importers have been asked to make efforts to push the application via software updates.

According to the ministry, the directions issued on November 28 aim to safeguard citizens from purchasing non-genuine mobile devices, enable easy reporting of suspected misuse of telecom resources, and enhance the overall effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative.

The directions mandate that the implementation be completed within 90 days, with manufacturers required to submit a compliance report within 120 days.

The DoT is undertaking the Sanchar Saathi initiative to curb the misuse of telecom resources for cyber fraud and to ensure telecom cybersecurity. DoT has developed the Sanchar Saathi portal and App, which enables citizens to check the genuineness of a mobile handset through the IMEI number, along with other facilities like reporting suspected fraudulent communications, lost or stolen mobile handsets, checking mobile connections in their name, and trusted contact details of banks or financial institutions.

The Telecommunication Cyber Security (TCS) Rules empower the Central Government to issue directions to manufacturers of telecommunication equipment bearing International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers to provide assistance as required in relation to tampered telecommunication equipment or IMEI numbers.

The Rules also mandate that such manufacturers or importers shall ensure compliance with the directions as may be issued by the Central Government for the purpose of giving effect to the rules.

Mobile handsets bearing duplicate or spoofed IMEI pose a serious endangerment to telecom cybersecurity. Spoofed or tampered IMEIs in the telecom network lead to a situation where the same IMEI is working in different devices at different places simultaneously, and pose challenges in action against such IMEIs.

According to the press release, India has a large second-hand mobile device market. Cases have also been observed where stolen or blacklisted devices are being resold. It makes the purchaser an abettor in crime and causes financial loss to them.

The blocked or blacklisted IMEIs can be checked using the Sanchar Saathi App. (ANI)

