Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the double engine government of BJP is committed to the prosperity and economic upliftment of the farmers.

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister said that the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has paved the way for the self-reliance and prosperity of 2,87,000 Annadata farmers of the Etah district and the BJP government is continuously working for the prosperity of the farmers.

"The BJP government is fully committed to empowering the farmers. We have worked to empower 2,17,898 beneficiaries of district Farrukhabad with 'PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi'. The aim of the BJP government is to take the farmers forward on the path of progress," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP government has made their lives happy by providing pensions to 42,766 old people, 19,113 destitute women and 7,592 disabled persons in Auraiya district.

"The double engine BJP government is working with full commitment to serve destitute and downtrodden people. With this service, a total of 74,463 beneficiaries are living with respect to the old age/divyangjan/widow pension scheme in the Etah district. Everyone's rights are protected in the BJP government," he said.

He further said that the BJP is committed to provide pucca houses to the families living in slums and under PM Awas Yojana, 22,246 families are now happy in their pucca houses in Etah district. "Now the dream of the poor of 'Apna Ghar-Pucca Ghar' is being fulfilled," he added.

Yogi said that the BJP government has constructed a 200-person barrack in the 43rd Corps PAC in the Sadar area of Etah district and a hostel for 200 personnel in the police line.

"BJP's double engine government is fulfilling the dream of 'Har Ghar Pure Jal'. The drinking water scheme in Etah Nagar has provided the basis of healthy life to the common people. Our government has worked in mission mode to supply pure drinking water," he said.

The BJP leader said that the government is committed to protect the interests of youth and has constructed a Government Polytechnic College at a cost of Rs 18.10 crore in the Kayamganj assembly constituency of the district Farrukhabad.

He further said that the government has also wok for the development of the tourism sector.

"The widening and beautification of the approach road of Sankisa tourist place in Amritpur area of district Farrukhabad is a strong proof of this. We are committed to establish tourism as an industry," he added.

Adityanath said that the BJP government has worked continuously for better connectivity in every district and it has and strengthened 4 main roads in the Bhojpur area of Farrukhabad at a cost of Rs 54.64 crore.

He added that the development of the new Uttar Pradesh is underway.

The second phase of polling for the state assembly is scheduled for February 14.

Altogether 55 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. (ANI)

