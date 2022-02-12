Nagpur, Feb 12 (PTI) Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Saturday said the detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur high speed rail corridor, commonly called bullet train, will be completed by the end of this month or the first week of March.

He also said the Centre has run 1,900 'Kisan Rail' services to help farmers and the agriculture sector, wherein 50 per cent subsidy is given, and an amount of Rs 90 crore has already been allotted by the railways in this regard.

He said bullet train DPRs for seven corridors are underway.

