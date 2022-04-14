Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister and state election in-charge, Satyendra Jain, attended a programme on the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at Janjehli, Mandi, on Thursday.

On this occasion, Satyendra Jain said, "After the successful organization of the Mandi rally, the base of the party is increasing continuously. Today, the 131st birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, is being celebrated.

After holding a roadshow in Mandi, this time once again, AAP has chosen the Chief Minister's home constituency where the party has once organized a big event, informed Jain.

He called Babasaheb Ambedkar a source of inspiration for millions of people for his progressive creativity and illuminating personality. Jain called Ambedkar the most important voice.

"People who never got the opportunity to raise their voice for their rights, struggle for the basic necessities of life was a fact of life. For all those people, Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar had come as a complete and very important voice. Many evils, untouchability and high and low practices were in vogue in that society, he fought tirelessly for this. He himself belonged to the Depressed Class and made a difference," concluded Jain.

A large number of people participated in the programme organized by the All India Koli and Kori community. (ANI)

