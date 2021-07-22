Chennai, July 22 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Thursday justified the Centre's proposed amendments to the Cinematograph Act, saying it will be supportive to the development and safeguard the rights of the film industry.

Appealing to the film industry and those opposed to the proposed amendments not to have any qualms over the Bill, the party's state president K Annamalai said, "I hope that the amendments being proposed will be conducive to the development and safety of the film industry."

"I would like to inform that we are open to views in this regard," he said in a statement.

The Draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to order re-certification for a film already certified by the Central Board of Film Certification.

The move to recall a film already certified by the Censor Board was opposed by the film personalities in the state.

It also drew flak from Chief Minister M K Stalin.

"At present, no one accepts the depiction of historical personalities in poor light or narrative that incites religious or caste feelings or portrayal, affecting public peace and tranquility," Annamalai said.

Even in the absence of these amendments, various films have been subjected to "court censorship after screening."

In some films, scenes were altered under the guidance of the courts, he argued.

"Further, there have been protests that certain films should not be screened...therefore, the draft bill may be useful in avoiding such a situation after screening," he added.

