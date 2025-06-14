New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A new draft framework has proposed sweeping changes to transport systems to make them more accessible for persons with disabilities (PwDs), including mandatory wheelchair space in buses and Metro trains, step-free toilets at stations, level boarding ramps, and trained staff across air, rail and road transport networks.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has invited comments and suggestions from the stakeholders and general public on the draft accessibility standards for the transport and mobility sector.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The draft 'Transport Accessibility Framework' has been prepared by the Strategic Accessibility Cell – Rights of Riders (SAC-RR). It lays out detailed, enforceable standards across the transport chain – from booking and boarding to infrastructure, vehicles and emergency response.

Most measures are marked “non-negotiable”, meaning they would be binding once the guidelines take effect.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 14 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The department said these draft standards, which identify non-negotiable rules, have been prepared to strengthen the creation of barrier-free environments in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and relevant rules.

According to the draft, all new buses procured under Central schemes must include low-floor entry, ramps, safety belts, and designated wheelchair areas.

Existing services such as PM eBus Sewa and Type III intercity buses would also be retrofitted with tested lifts or bridge ramps. At least four priority seats with seatbelts are required in each bus for people with limited mobility.

Metro and rail platforms must deploy rubber gap fillers and boarding ramps, while coach doors and aisles must be widened to accommodate wheelchairs.

Long-distance trains must include at least one accessible coach with wheelchair anchorage and a Type A toilet with grab bars, the draft noted.

At airports, the draft calls for step-free access from parking to check-in, aerobridges with rollout ramps, designated wheelchair-friendly seating in aircraft, and availability of aisle chairs.

Air carriers will have to provide storage space for assistive devices, and entertainment systems must include audio description and captions.

The guidelines extend to taxi aggregators and e-rickshaws, which must include a share of wheelchair-accessible vehicles and train the drivers in disability assistance.

Ropeways and ferries have also been brought under the framework, with specific norms on rescue equipment, platform gaps, and universal toilet access.

In addition, transport hubs would need to build quiet or sensory rooms for neurodivergent passengers, install tactile guiding strips, and provide clear signage using both text and QR codes.

Apps and online platforms must be made accessible, and complaint data related to disability access should be published on the data.gov.in portal.

The framework also includes time-bound budgeting and procurement provisions and urges immediate updates to national policies such as the Motor Vehicles Act, urban bus specifications, and building codes.

Stakeholder consultations on the guidelines are presently underway, with the final version expected to come out after deliberations, a senior official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)