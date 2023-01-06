Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], January 6 (ANI): A man was charred to death after a dumper truck hit his scooter and he was dragged for around 500 meters on Thursday night in Siliguri's Shivmandir area.

The deceased has been identified as Ananta Das.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates 122-Feet-High Marjing Polo Statue at Marjing Complex in Manipur (See Pics).

The incident happened near Gate number 2 of North Bengal University at around 8 pm.

According to locals, Ananta Das, a resident of Siliguri was returning from Bagdogra to his home. During that time, a speeding dumper truck hit the scooter and dragged the deceased for around 500 meters from North Bengal University Gate number 1 to Gate number 2.

Also Read | Measles Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh, Three Children Die Within Three Weeks in Unnao's Danigarhi Village.

Both the truck and the scooter caught fire thereafter.

The body of the scooter rider Ananta Das was charred after the fire.

The fire brigade reached the spot on receiving information about the accident. Later two more fire tenders arrived and the fire was brought under control.

Utpal Goswami, a local resident of the Shivmandir area said, "I came to know that a major incident occurred in front of the University. I reached the spot and found that the body was fully charred after the two vehicles caught fire."

Local police have arrested the driver and registered a case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)