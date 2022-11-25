Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) Emphasising on the much-needed role of textiles and garments in the making of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday appealed to the youth to draw inspiration from and promote the vivid native creativity, including age-old intricate tribal designs.

Elaborating on how, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been a paradigm shift in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, he urged the youngsters to make the best use of these opportunities.

He was speaking at the convocation of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) here. The Governor conferred gold medals and citation to 34 awardees and meritorious students besides awarding degrees to 263 students on the occasion.

"By unleashing the latent energy, talent, and creativity of our people, particularly the youth, the nation can attain its destiny of Vishwaguru by 2047, when the nation will be celebrating its 100th year of Independence," Ravi said and urged them to dream big, work hard, and take on challenges without getting intimidated by the uncertainty or the setbacks.

He congratulated NIFT-Chennai for the excellent service in producing one of the brightest young minds to the nation.

Prof Anitha Manohar, Director, NIFT Chennai; Prof Vandana Narang, Dean-Academics, and Prof Raghuram Jayaraman, Joint Director (I/C), were among those who participated.

