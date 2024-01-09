Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has launched an indigenous assault rifle named 'Ugram', intended to meet the operational requirements of armed forces, paramilitary, and state police entities.

The rifle, with a calibre of 7.62 x 51 mm, has been designed, developed, and manufactured in collaboration with a private industry partner.

The first operational prototype of the rifle was unveiled at the DRDO's Armament and Combat Engineering Systems in Pune. It has an effective range of 500 metres and weighs less than four kilograms.

In a press statement from the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), it was said "The Aarmament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) developed 7.62x51mm Assault rifle UGRAM through private industry was launched by Dr S V Gade, Director General (Armament & Combat Engineering Cluster) in the presence of A Raju, Director (ARDE), other senior scientists of the lab and industrial representatives."

"This weapon is designed to meet the Army GSQR requirements of weight less than 4kg criteria. Special care is taken to ensure reliable functioning with the in-service ammunition. Steel construction of all critical components also ensures ruggedness and intuitive operations. Prototypes were demonstrated to various senior officers from the Army and MHA. The weapons received from the firm will be subjected to stringent trials by an independent expert committee before fielding to user trials," it added.

The statement further stated that Barrel Manufacturing Facilities for Small Arms is established at Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), a premier laboratory of DRDO, was inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by Dr. S V Gade, Director General (Armament & Combat Engineering Cluster) in the presence of A Raju, Director (ARDE) and other senior scientists of the lab.

The facility is a state-of-the-art setup for manufacturing small arms barrels which are aligned with the project objective to become a nodal centre for barrel manufacturing in the country and to extend the facilities to the private firms.

The Director General stated that the facility will be a technology hub for the design, development and manufacturing of futuristic infantry weapon systems by DRDO. (ANI)

