In a major drug bust in Vijayawada, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1,300 kg of ganja worth INR 2.6 crore from a truck with a hidden compartment near the Ramavarappadu Ring in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, October 1. Officials recovered 561 packets of the contraband and arrested two people, who were later sent to judicial custody under the NDPS Act. Following a swift investigation, the alleged mastermind behind the smuggling operation was apprehended near Salem, Tamil Nadu. The DRI confirmed that the operation was part of a targeted crackdown on drug trafficking. Authorities are continuing their probe to trace the full network involved in the illegal trade. Punjab Drug Bust: Amritsar Police Arrests 6 Operatives, Recovers 4.03 kg Heroin and 2 Pistols (See Pic).

DRI Seizes 1,300 kg Ganja in Vijayawada

#WATCH | Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials in Vijayawada have made a significant drug bust, seizing 1,300 kg of ganja from a truck. The illicit substance, valued at Rs. 2.6 crore was found hidden in a secret compartment of the vehicle… pic.twitter.com/eWsPRfJMSn — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

