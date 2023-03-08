Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): A team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a passenger travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai and recovered 7.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 53 crore, informed officials on Wednesday.

The officials said that based on certain intelligence that a Narcotic substance is being smuggled into India by a passenger travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai, surveillance was mounted by a team of officers from DRI at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Stalker Holds Woman Hostage, Rapes Her Multiple Times in Bairagarh; Booked.

"It resulted in the recovery of 7.6 kg of off-white powder which was ingeniously concealed in the false cavities made inside the trolley bag being carried by the suspect. The powder tested positive for the presence of Heroin. The illicit international market value of the contraband is about Rs 53 crore," said DRI officials.

The accused was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates (CMM) court that sent the accused to DRI custody till March 10.

Also Read | Nagpur Police Issues Order Prohibiting Beggars From Gathering at Traffic Junctions, Footpaths, Traffic Islands and Dividers.

Further investigation is underway as details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)