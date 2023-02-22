New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): In a pan-India operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a gold smuggling syndicate of Sudanese nationals operating through the Nepal border, said a press release by the Ministry of Finance.

The DRI, in different interceptions in Patna, Pune and Mumbai, seized 101.7 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 51 crore (approx.). The seized gold, mostly in paste form, was brought to Patna through the Indo-Nepal border and then transported via train or air to different parts of the country, mainly to Mumbai, added the press release.

The DRI officials intercepted three Sudanese nationals in the late night of 19.02.2023 boarding a train at the Patna Railway Station destined for Mumbai. A gold paste containing gold weighing 37.126 kg in 40 packets was recovered from 2 Sudanese who had ingeniously concealed it in specially made cavities of the sleeveless jackets worn by them. The third person was the handler coordinating the smuggling activity at the border area and arranging the transport of smuggled gold, as per the statement.

The second set of two Sudanese lady nationals was intercepted on 20.02.2023 in Pune while travelling from Hyderabad to Mumbai via Bus and 5.615 kg of smuggled gold in assorted forms was recovered from them concealed in their handbags.

The third set of two Sudanese nationals travelling to Mumbai from Patna was intercepted at Mumbai Railway Station on 20.02.2023. A gold paste containing gold weighing 38.76 kg in 40 packets was recovered from 2 Sudanese who had concealed it in a similar fashion.

Acting swiftly on the leads provided by the smugglers/carriers, the DRI officers recovered about 20.2 kg smuggled gold in assorted forms along with Rs 74 lakh worth of foreign currency and Rs 63 lakhs Indian currency from different premises in Mumbai being used for extraction/ storage of smuggled gold. Three persons were apprehended in this follow-up action.

DRI has earlier unearthed various novel modus operandi of smuggling foreign origin gold into India such as smuggling from the northeastern part of the country either through a courier route of a logistics company or using concealment methods in vehicles or in person by bus, train, flight etc. or recovery of gold from the sea bed in Tamil Nadu Coast after it was thrown by smugglers from the fishing boat etc apart from the traditional modes used by the smugglers.

In the present operation, code-named Golden Dawn, DRI seized a total of approximately 101.7 kg gold valued at Rs 51 crore along with Rs 74 lakh worth of foreign currency and Rs 63 lakh Indian currency and arrested 7 Sudanese and 3 Indian nationals so far. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)