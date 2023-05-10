Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) Gold weighing over 2 kg worth Rs 1.30 crore was seized from a passenger at the international airport here by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), officials said on Wednesday.

On the basis of specific intelligence, the DRI officials intercepted one male domestic passenger travelling from Hyderabad to Chennai on Tuesday. The passenger was found carrying gold paste in the form of six capsules, a release from DRI's Hyderabad Zonal Unit said.

It was learnt that these capsules were carried by an international transit passenger and handed over to the domestic passenger at the airport, it said.

The capsules were subjected to heat treatment and gold weighing 2031.35 grams of 99.5 per cent purity valued at Rs 1,30,00,640 was recovered.

The gold has been seized and the passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway, the release added.

