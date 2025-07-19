Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Bengaluru Zonal Unit intercepted an Indian male passenger with over 4 kg of cocaine worth Rs 40 crore.

The accused, who arrived from Doha, was intercepted at Bengaluru International Airport in the early hours of Friday, according to a release from Ministry of Finance.

Upon careful examination of his baggage, it was observed that the passenger was carrying two superhero comics/magazines, which were unusually heavy. The officers carefully recovered white powder concealed in the covers of the magazines, the release stated.

The powder tested positive for cocaine. The recovered cocaine weighing 4,006 grams (over 4 kg) and having an international market value of around Rs 40 crore was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

The passenger was subsequently arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and was remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

In a similar incident in March, DRI intercepted a passenger carrying foreign-origin gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore at the Bengaluru airport.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted an Indian female passenger aged around 33 years who had arrived from Dubai to Bengaluru via Emirates flight on March 3, 2025. Upon examination, gold bars weighing 14.2 kg were found ingeniously concealed on the person.

The contraband, valued at Rs. 12.56 Crore, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Following the interception, DRI officers conducted a search at her residential premises located at Lavelle Road, Bengaluru where she resides with her husband. The search resulted in the seizure of gold jewelry worth Rs 2.06 Crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 Crore. (ANI)

