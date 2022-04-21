New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for hearing on April 26 a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would hear the matter on April 26.

Also Read | Bihar | Even After the Interference of Supreme Court, an Anti-encroachment Drive Was … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The apex court on January 31 had granted protection to Majithia from arrest till February 23 in view of the February 20 assembly polls to contest as a SAD candidate from the Amritsar East assembly constituency. He had surrendered after the expiry of the protection period.

Majithia - a former minister in the state - termed the cases as being politically motivated, contending they had already been investigated by high-ranking police officers.

Also Read | Terrorism Biggest Form of Human Rights Violation, Says Amit Shah.

On March 20, in his first orders to Punjab Police after assuming charge, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann reconstituted the four members Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the drug case against Majithia.

The previous SIT was a three-member team. The SIT was formed to probe allegations against Majithia based on an FIR lodged under various sections of the NDPS Act on December 20, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)